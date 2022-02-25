38,135 Shares in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter.

EFAD opened at $40.02 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93.

