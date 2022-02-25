$39.00 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will report $39.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Vericel reported sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $192.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.44 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $240.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $39,169,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $26,174,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vericel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after acquiring an additional 307,755 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 367,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,245. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,888.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

