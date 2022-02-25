$40.22 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to report $40.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $192.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $353.77 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $60.72 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.