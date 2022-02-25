$518.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will report $518.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $519.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $567.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

