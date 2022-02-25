54,321 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.