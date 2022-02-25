$551.20 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to announce $551.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $337.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

