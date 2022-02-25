5,606 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
