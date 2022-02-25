$564.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to announce $564.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the highest is $576.47 million. Sabre reported sales of $327.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.37. 6,070,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Sabre has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 108,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sabre by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sabre by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,323,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 1,544,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

