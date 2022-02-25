5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.93.
Shares of VNP opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.74 million and a P/E ratio of -204.55. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.
About 5N Plus (Get Rating)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
See Also
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.