$7.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.49 billion and the highest is $8.77 billion. Moderna posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 279.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $21.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $23.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock worth $72,923,861. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.33. 7,812,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day moving average is $292.50.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

