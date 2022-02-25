7,036 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.14. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,598. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,673 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

