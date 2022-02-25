73,535 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. 106,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.99 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

