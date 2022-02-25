8,818 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arcosa by 16.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after buying an additional 117,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcosa by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
