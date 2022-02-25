$896.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will announce $896.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $893.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $901.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

NLSN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

