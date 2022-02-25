$9.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will announce $9.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.23 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.11 billion to $39.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.18 billion to $45.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Magna International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.48. 3,063,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.