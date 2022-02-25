a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

AKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of AKA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

