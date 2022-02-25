Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

AAN stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $636.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,048,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

