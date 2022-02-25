AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 136.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

