Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $42.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.13. Accolade has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

