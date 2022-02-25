ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,188. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.