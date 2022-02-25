ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,188. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
