Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACRS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 14,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $916.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

