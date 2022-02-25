ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -14.81. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $246,946.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,624 shares of company stock worth $7,536,779 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.