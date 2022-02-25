AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $26.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,370,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.