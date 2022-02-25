Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

ADUS traded up $9.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. 162,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,692. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $113.35.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.