Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €11.84 ($13.45) and last traded at €11.52 ($13.09). 1,013,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,683% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.44 ($11.86).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.61) price objective on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.80.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

