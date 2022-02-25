Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 413,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,575. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -138.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,974 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,476,000 after purchasing an additional 272,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

