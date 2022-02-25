Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $93.66 and a one year high of $138.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.