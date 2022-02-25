Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target Lowered to €160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €161.00 ($182.95) to €160.00 ($181.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of ANNSF traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.40. 12,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.86. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $140.96 and a 1-year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

