Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.77 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. 4,300,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,124. The firm has a market cap of $361.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 889,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 184,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 122,053 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

