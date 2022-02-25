Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) PT Lowered to $36.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,497,000 after buying an additional 317,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,606,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

