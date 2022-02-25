Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $36.00. The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 2291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 829,984 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 548,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 444,759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 444,688 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 334.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 434,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 382,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.