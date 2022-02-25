Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aeva Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $18.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.