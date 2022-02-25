AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.17.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $117.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,476. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.67. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.
About AGCO (Get Rating)
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.