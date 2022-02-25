AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AGCO by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after buying an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after buying an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in AGCO by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $117.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,476. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.67. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

