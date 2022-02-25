Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on A. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

