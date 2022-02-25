Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.79. 513,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 564.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 76,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

