AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.98

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 11294767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

