Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

AEM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.80. 4,317,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,672. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

