Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.45.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,379,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,457,000 after buying an additional 276,279 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.