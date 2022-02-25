Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Shares of AC opened at C$24.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

