Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($170.45) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €141.69 ($161.01).

EPA AIR opened at €108.92 ($123.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.85. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

