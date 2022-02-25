Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 431,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.