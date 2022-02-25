Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

ALRM traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

