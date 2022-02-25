Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.
ALRM traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
