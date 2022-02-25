Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALRM traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. 19,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,536. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

