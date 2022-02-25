Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.
AA stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $80.08.
In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $5,447,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.
About Alcoa (Get Rating)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
