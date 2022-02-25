Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $80.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $5,447,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.