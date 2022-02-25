Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.
NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 683,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,041. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.
In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.
About Alector (Get Rating)
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
