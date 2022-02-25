Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 683,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,041. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alector by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alector by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alector by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alector by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alector by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

