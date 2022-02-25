Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

