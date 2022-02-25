Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $228.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.