Alexandria Capital LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

