Alexandria Capital LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,605,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,097,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 186,164 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,049,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

