Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average of $326.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.22 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock worth $1,884,837. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

